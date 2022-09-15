Sights and Sounds: Gary Whitta

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Gary Whitta. He’s the writer of the audio drama “Gundog.”

Isotope Comics

San Francisco

The store has a wide selection of comics. From popular Marvel and DC books, to works by independent artists. Isotope also has an art gallery, which features space for local talent to show off their work. And there’s a small lounge to just relax and read. The shop even appeared as a villain in the Image comics series “Invincible.”

Regal Cinemas theater

Stonestown Galleria Mall

San Francisco

What makes this theater unique is the 4DX experience it offers. The theater seats vibrate and move for an immersive ride that syncs with the film. There’s also strobe lights, smell scents, and weather effects such as lightning and rain that completes the fantasy. This takes watching a movie to a whole other level.

Lucasfilm campus

Presidio

In front of their offices is the iconic Yoda fountain. Snag a pic with the Jedi master himself. The public has limited access to only the office’s lobby, but check out movie props from the Star Wars films. The outside landscape is also gorgeous. There’s plenty of spots to relax, like a grassy meadow and a small lagoon. You can even spot such San Francisco marks as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Palace of Fine Arts.

Listen to Gary Whitta’s audio drama “Gundog” on YouTube or watch a live feed with Gary on Twitch.