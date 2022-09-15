© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Gary Whitta

Published September 15, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
IMG_0057.jpeg
Gary Whitta
/
Writer Gary Whitta

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Gary Whitta. He’s the writer of the audio drama “Gundog.”

Isotope Comics
San Francisco
The store has a wide selection of comics. From popular Marvel and DC books, to works by independent artists. Isotope also has an art gallery, which features space for local talent to show off their work. And there’s a small lounge to just relax and read. The shop even appeared as a villain in the Image comics series “Invincible.”

Regal Cinemas theater
Stonestown Galleria Mall
San Francisco
What makes this theater unique is the 4DX experience it offers. The theater seats vibrate and move for an immersive ride that syncs with the film. There’s also strobe lights, smell scents, and weather effects such as lightning and rain that completes the fantasy. This takes watching a movie to a whole other level.

Lucasfilm campus
Presidio
In front of their offices is the iconic Yoda fountain. Snag a pic with the Jedi master himself. The public has limited access to only the office’s lobby, but check out movie props from the Star Wars films. The outside landscape is also gorgeous. There’s plenty of spots to relax, like a grassy meadow and a small lagoon. You can even spot such San Francisco marks as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Palace of Fine Arts.

Listen to Gary Whitta’s audio drama “Gundog” on YouTube or watch a live feed with Gary on Twitch.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel