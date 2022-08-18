Sights and Sounds: Ellen Bepp

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with artist Ellen Bepp. Her work is featured in the exhibit “Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance” at the AZ Gallery in San Bruno.

“Bandung to the Bay: Intersections of Solidarity”

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Currently open until August 28th

It’s a showcase of unity between Black and Asian communities throughout many movements. It goes as far back as the Bandung Conference, the first time African and Asian countries met without the influence of colonialism. Bay Area artists submitted work to be featured in the exhibit.

“Women of the Black Panther Party” mural

West Oakland

This work is dedicated to the women of the Black Panther Party. They advocated for universal healthcare, voting rights, education, and provided food for the community. Not that many people know this but they made up two-thirds of the party. The mural includes the names of 300 women from the party with space to add more.

Ookwe Park

Richmond

“Ookwe” means medicine in the Chochenyo language. The park reflects a burial site to honor the Ohlone tribe. See plants Indigenous people used for medical purposes and shellmounds. They’re burial boulders carved with symbols and stories by tribal members. The site also serves as a space to educate visitors about the Oholne legacy within the Bay Area.

See Ellen Bepp’s work in the exhibit “Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance” at the AZ Gallery in San Bruno. It’s running until September 3rd.