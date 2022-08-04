Sights and Sounds: Adam Savage

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with special effects designer Adam Savage. As a longtime San Francisco resident, Adam Savage shares his favorite San Francisco hot spots when he’s not creating cool stuff in his special cave.

Speedway Meadow

Golden Gate Park

It’s a large grassy area surrounded by tall trees. You can be one with nature and enjoy a nice stroll. It’s also the perfect place for a social gathering. The large space allows for lawn games like volleyball or kickball so get ready to have some fun!

Foreign Cinema

Mission District

This restaurant serves California-Mediterranean food. They change the menu daily to reflect the produce and meat they have available. Dine inside where there’s a fireplace. Alongside the outdoor patio space, foreign and independent films are screened. The experience takes the phrase “dinner and a movie” to another level.

deYoung Museum

Golden Gate Park

This spot has been a huge cultural fabric for the city. Their mission is connecting visitors with art of yesterday and today to create inspiration for the future. One of the most iconic parts of the museum is their 144-foot tower. It’s open to the public and it offers beautiful views of the surrounding San Francisco neighborhoods.

Adam Savage is co-producing “SiliCon 2022” on August 27th and 28th at the San Jose Convention Center.