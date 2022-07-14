© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Luenell

Published July 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
Photo Provided by Wyllisa R. Bennett
Actress and comedian Luenell

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comedian and actress Luenell on some of her favorite stomping grounds in Oakland.

Jack London Square
We know this is the place to go, especially when guests are visiting from out of town. Rosenblum Cellars is a great place for wine and views of the Bay. Jenee likes to eat at Farmhouse Kitchen for Thai cuisine. Their fried rice with prawns is on point!

Lake Merritt
Jenee loves eating outside on the dock at Lake Chalet. It has a beautiful view of the water. Great place to take a drive around the lake. Which can be very romantic at night, if you’re cruising with your boo.

Sweet Jimmies
The club opened in the 1980s and attracted everyday folks and local celebrities. The food was known to be amazing! Jimmy Ward was a Black longshoreman who owned the spot and died in 2010. They had a lip syncing contest which aired on the local cable station, Soul Beat, which many from Oakland watched.

Watch Luenell on the latest season of Hacks on HBO Max and her YouTube channel “Hey Luenell.”

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
