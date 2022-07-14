Sights and Sounds: Luenell

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comedian and actress Luenell on some of her favorite stomping grounds in Oakland.

Jack London Square

We know this is the place to go, especially when guests are visiting from out of town. Rosenblum Cellars is a great place for wine and views of the Bay. Jenee likes to eat at Farmhouse Kitchen for Thai cuisine. Their fried rice with prawns is on point!

Lake Merritt

Jenee loves eating outside on the dock at Lake Chalet. It has a beautiful view of the water. Great place to take a drive around the lake. Which can be very romantic at night, if you’re cruising with your boo.

Sweet Jimmies

The club opened in the 1980s and attracted everyday folks and local celebrities. The food was known to be amazing! Jimmy Ward was a Black longshoreman who owned the spot and died in 2010. They had a lip syncing contest which aired on the local cable station, Soul Beat, which many from Oakland watched.

