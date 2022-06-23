Sights and Sounds: Jill D'Alessandro

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with curator Jill D’Alessandro. She’s the curator of the “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy” exhibition at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco.

“Mortified”

DNA Lounge

Every 2nd Friday of the month

It’s a show where people read from their journals, poems, or schoolwork from their teen years. They share stories like their first kiss, how that first hungover felt like, or being excited about getting that job at Hot Topic. It’s a fun space to share the shame.

Alameda Point Antiques Faire

1st Sunday of every month

This is the largest antique show in Northern California with over 800 vendors. Shop around and find amazing things like art, clothes, books, or other cool collectibles. It’s located on an old aircraft runway that gives a great view of the Bay Bridge, Martin County, the Oakland Port, and the large bodies of water around the San Francisco Bay.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Hulu

Padma takes viewers on a journey across the US where she eats different cuisines, and talks with people from various cultures. The show challenges issues of identity, belonging, and how other cultures have shaped what American food is today.

Jill D’Alessandro is the curator of the “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy” exhibition at the Legion of Honor. It’s currently open till September 2nd. Do not miss it!