Sights and Sounds: Kin Folkz

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with activist Kin Folkz. They’re the co-founder and executive director of the East Bay Queer Healing Arts Center in Oakland.

“Friday Nights”

Oakland Museum of California

Every Friday

This popular social gathering is back! It went on hiatus because of COVID. This is the venue for people to reconnect with family, friends, and the community. Grab some food from Off the Grid food trucks, play games on the museum’s lawns, and enjoy live music. The museum’s galleries will also stay open late for visitors to check out.

“Art Battle Oakland”

Queer Healing Art Center

July 9th

Twelve artists come together and have 20 minutes to make captivating art. Audience members get to decide who moves on to the next round till a winner is decided. The art is also put up to bid in a silent auction in case there’s that one drawing that catches your attention.

Pride month

There’s events happening around the Bay Area all month long. San Francisco Pride parade and festival returns with the 52 anniversary on the weekend of June 25th. And Oakland Black Pride also returns June 22th to 26th. There’s so much going on!

Kin Folkz is the co-founder and executive director of the East Bay Queer Healing Arts Center. Make sure you check out all of the great events and services they offer.