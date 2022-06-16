© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Kin Folkz

Published June 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
KinFolkz.jpg
Photo Provided by Kin Folkz
/
Activist Kin Folkz in front of Pride flag

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with activist Kin Folkz. They’re the co-founder and executive director of the East Bay Queer Healing Arts Center in Oakland.

“Friday Nights”
Oakland Museum of California
Every Friday
This popular social gathering is back! It went on hiatus because of COVID. This is the venue for people to reconnect with family, friends, and the community. Grab some food from Off the Grid food trucks, play games on the museum’s lawns, and enjoy live music. The museum’s galleries will also stay open late for visitors to check out.

“Art Battle Oakland”
Queer Healing Art Center
July 9th
Twelve artists come together and have 20 minutes to make captivating art. Audience members get to decide who moves on to the next round till a winner is decided. The art is also put up to bid in a silent auction in case there’s that one drawing that catches your attention.

Pride month
There’s events happening around the Bay Area all month long. San Francisco Pride parade and festival returns with the 52 anniversary on the weekend of June 25th. And Oakland Black Pride also returns June 22th to 26th. There’s so much going on!

Kin Folkz is the co-founder and executive director of the East Bay Queer Healing Arts Center. Make sure you check out all of the great events and services they offer.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel