Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Alisa Wong

Published June 9, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
Alisa Wong 800x500.jpg
Alisa Wong
/
Disneybounder Alisa Wong

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Disneybounder Alisa Wong. Disneybounding is where people wear and create Disney-inspired fashion.

“Carlos Villa: Worlds in Collision”
Asian Art Museum
Opening June 17th
Carlos Villa was a Filipino American artist from San Francisco. He studied and taught at the San Francisco Art Institute. His Filipino culture inspired his art. The exhibit includes photos, capes, masks, paintings and so on. This will be the first major museum to showcase a retrospective of a Filipino American artist’s work.

Walt Disney Family Museum
Presidio
This space showcases the life and work of Walt Disney. It’s also meant to inspire creators to use their imagination when pursuing their goals. And for Bay Area Star Wars fans, not far from the museum is a Yoda fountain where you can take photos with the Jedi himself

Sculpture Garden
deYoung Museum
It includes a sculpture by James Turrell called “Three Gems.” The piece is on a grass-covered hill with a small opening on top. Visitors can enter the hill and look up to see the sky. There’s a LED lighting system within the chamber that alters the sky’s color.

Follow Alisa on Instagram to see her Disney-inspired outfits.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
