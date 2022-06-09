Sights and Sounds: Alisa Wong

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Disneybounder Alisa Wong. Disneybounding is where people wear and create Disney-inspired fashion.

“Carlos Villa: Worlds in Collision”

Asian Art Museum

Opening June 17th

Carlos Villa was a Filipino American artist from San Francisco. He studied and taught at the San Francisco Art Institute. His Filipino culture inspired his art. The exhibit includes photos, capes, masks, paintings and so on. This will be the first major museum to showcase a retrospective of a Filipino American artist’s work.

Walt Disney Family Museum

Presidio

This space showcases the life and work of Walt Disney. It’s also meant to inspire creators to use their imagination when pursuing their goals. And for Bay Area Star Wars fans, not far from the museum is a Yoda fountain where you can take photos with the Jedi himself

Sculpture Garden

deYoung Museum

It includes a sculpture by James Turrell called “Three Gems.” The piece is on a grass-covered hill with a small opening on top. Visitors can enter the hill and look up to see the sky. There’s a LED lighting system within the chamber that alters the sky’s color.

Follow Alisa on Instagram to see her Disney-inspired outfits.