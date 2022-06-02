Sights and Sounds: Kori Suzuki

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with photographer Kori Suzuki. Kori is a current graduate student at UC Berkeley’s journalism school. He’s also an alum of KALW’s summer internship program.

Nihonmachi Street Fair

Japantown

August 6th & 7th

Attendees get to experience some Asian-Pacific cultures. There are dance performances. Listen to live music playing in a variety of genres from Taiko to hip hop to jazz. Asian American youth organize this fair that has been going on annually for 49 years.

El Garage

Richmond

This family-owned business used to sell food out of their driveway, but now have a fully-functional restaurant a few blocks away from the Richmond BART station. Their most popular dish is the “quesabirria.” A taco filled with goat meat and melted cheese. El Garage was one of the first spots to introduce this Tijuana dish to the Bay Area.

Point Isabel Regional Shoreline

Richmond

The 23 acre park gives people great views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin County, and Brooks Island. Many people also come to bird-watch, surf, enjoy a picnic, and go out for a little jog. There’s even a special place within that allows for dogs to be off-leash. Richmond has nice parks.

Follow Kori Suzuki on Instagram and his webpage to see his photographs.