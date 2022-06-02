© 2021 KALW
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Kori Suzuki

Published June 2, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
Semantha Norris
Photgrapher Kori Suzuki

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with photographer Kori Suzuki. Kori is a current graduate student at UC Berkeley’s journalism school. He’s also an alum of KALW’s summer internship program.

Nihonmachi Street Fair
Japantown
August 6th & 7th
Attendees get to experience some Asian-Pacific cultures. There are dance performances. Listen to live music playing in a variety of genres from Taiko to hip hop to jazz. Asian American youth organize this fair that has been going on annually for 49 years.

El Garage
Richmond
This family-owned business used to sell food out of their driveway, but now have a fully-functional restaurant a few blocks away from the Richmond BART station. Their most popular dish is the “quesabirria.” A taco filled with goat meat and melted cheese. El Garage was one of the first spots to introduce this Tijuana dish to the Bay Area.

Point Isabel Regional Shoreline
Richmond
The 23 acre park gives people great views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin County, and Brooks Island. Many people also come to bird-watch, surf, enjoy a picnic, and go out for a little jog. There’s even a special place within that allows for dogs to be off-leash. Richmond has nice parks.

Follow Kori Suzuki on Instagram and his webpage to see his photographs.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
