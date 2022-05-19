Sights and Sounds: Ruth Crossman

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author Ruth Crossman. Her flash memoir is All the Wrong Places.

The Albany Bulb

Albany

This outdoor area is human-made created from landfill. It’s a space to showcase art, learn about nature, and connect with the community. The non-profit Love the Bulb offers workshops and performances for people to understand the SF Bay Area shoreline’s history and its environmental impact. There’s also a lot of wildlife and hiking trails.

The Haunted Bay

Amazon Prime Video

The streaming series tries to answer the question: do ghosts really exist? The show’s producer Ying Liu and her paranormal investigation team explore haunted places within the Bay Area while also interviewing experts who work with the paranormal. We’ve had producer Ying Liu on KALW.

“Pride Prom”

924 Gilman

May 27th

Did you miss out on your high school prom? Well here’s your second chance. Bring a date to the legendary punk venue and enjoy an evening of queer punk. There will be performances by the Middle-Aged Queers, the Homobiles, the Gay Agenda, and Closet Monster. It’s a benefit event meant for the punk venue. This prom is for queer folks of all ages.

Ruth Crossman’s flash memoir All the Wrong Places is available now.