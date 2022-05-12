Sights and Sounds: Dylan Chambers

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with singer Dylan Chambers. Dylan and his dad, Lester Chambers, will play with their band Moonalice at BottleRock Festival on May 28th.

Haight Street Art Center

Lower Haight

It’s a space created to promote post art and artists. According to their website, they’re influenced by San Francisco’s counterculture to provide educational and engaging experiences through art, music, and exhibitions. They also partner with local schools and organizations to teach art classes.

Brewsters Beer Garden

Downtown Petaluma

Their food is influenced by Southern Carolina BBQ with over 30 locally craft beers to choose from and food is only part of the experience. Their outdoor seating has a fire pit and live music surrounded by the historic setting of Petaluma. It’s also a family and pet friendly spot.

Helen Putnam Regional Park

Petaluma

The park has six miles of hiking trails across grassy hillsides and woods. Some of the trails take you on top of hills and give Instagram worthy shots of the city and the Sonoma countryside. But if you want to be outdoors to chill and escape city life, there’s a fishing pond to relax next to and a picnic area to enjoy a good meal.

Dylan Chambers will be performing alongside his dad, the legendary Lester Chambers, in their band Moonalice at BootleRock Festival on May 28th.