Sights & Sounds: Baruch Porras-Hernandez

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer, organizer, and comedian Baruch Porras-Hernandez. He’s the creator of the literary series ¿Dónde Esta Mi Gente?

“Muni Diaries”

Anything can happen on Muni and “Muni Diaries” is the podcast where riders share hilarious, sweet, or just plain weird stories on the bus. The podcast has episodes from in-studio storytelling and from their live events. Listen to their podcast, maybe even while you’re on the Muni, and follow them for info on future in-person events.

Up on High

Roxie Theater

May 21st & 22nd

According to their website, this 9-part dance film follows a group of kings and queens as they “soar into futurism, queer legacy, and embodied ancestry.” It features over 60 queer and trans BIPOC artists, drag performers, and activists. And the film is set in the Bay Area.

Queer Afro Latin Dance Festival

Double Tree Hilton Hotel

June 10th to 12th

The first of its kind, the goal was to create a safe space where queer, trans, and ally individuals can dance with their hearts and be their true selves. There will be workshops to brush up on your dance skills, discussion panels, pool parties, and, of course, show stopping performances. Shout out to the festival’s creators Angelica Medina and Jahaira Fajardo. They’ve been on KALW .