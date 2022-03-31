Sights and Sounds: Dan Hoyle

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Dan Hoyle. His solo show Talk to Your People is running now at the Marsh until May 28th.

“The Oaklanside Culture Makers”

New Parkway Theater

June 23rd

It’s a series of live events where you’ll hear from Oakland creatives. There’ll be live performances, food from local businesses, and audience members get to interact during the shows.

San Francisco International Film Festival

Castro Theatre

April 21st to May 1st

It’s the longest-running film festival in the Americas. This year they’re celebrating their 65th anniversary. They showcase films and filmmakers from around the world through programs influenced by the spirit and values of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Lars and in Charge

Rocky’s Market

April 8th

They perform high energy dance music from Turkey, Greece, and beyond. Lars Tergis comes from a musical family who used to play music together six nights a week in their living rooms as kids.

See Dan Hoyle’s one-man show Talk to Your People at the Marsh in San Francisco running now until May 28th.