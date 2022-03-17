Sights and Sounds: Cheyne Gallarde

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with queer illustrator Cheyne Gallarde. He draws images of drag queens and queer icons as superheroes.

Fun Home

Gateway Theatre

April 21st to May 8th

This musical is based on Alison Bechdel’s memoir. It explores Alison’s life at three different stages including discovering her sexuality and the relationship with her father. There’s some deep stuff going on with her father. The musical won 5 Tony Awards.

Noir City Film Festival

Grand Lake Theatre

March 24th to 27th

This year’s theme is “They Tried to Warn Us!” There’ll be 12 films from mid-20th century Hollywood that are sure to resonate with contemporary viewers. The movies feature themes of corrupt businessmen, anti-Semitism, sexual predators, police brutality, and yes even a pandemic!

Queer Ancestors Project

Strut

April 21st

The exhibition forges relationships between LGBTI people and our ancestors. Community building is done through free classes in printmaking, creative writing, and queer history. The lack of visual records make it hard for LGBTI people to connect with, learn from, and be inspired by history. There’s a number of events for this exhibit, including an artist panel and print sale on Thursday April 21st.

Follow Cheyne on Instagram and visit his website to see his artwork. Take a trip down to LA to meet him and see his work at DragCon May 13th-15th.