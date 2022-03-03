Sights and Sounds: Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with muralist Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith. Her work is featured in Painting the Streets: Oakland Uprising in the Time of Rebellion.

Oakland Artists Gala

California Ballroom

March 18th

It’s a night of entertainment and appreciation for the creative community of Oakland. There will be a silent auction featuring works from Oakland artists. The Bay Area Mural Program strives to continue their mission of artistic excellence, education, and community enrichment.

“Second Mondays”

Black artists come on stage and show what they got, whether it’s singing, stand up comedy, poetry, rapping, playing instruments and so much more. The event coordinator Goldbeams throws this event. They change location each month so follow their Instagram @gold.beams for updates.

Sobre Mesa

Downtown Oakland

Top Chef contestant Nelson German created this Afro-Latino kitchen/longue. Sobre Mesa means “over the table.” It’s a reference to having conversations around the table after you’re nice and full, and done eating. There’s an art gallery in the spot featuring works from local Afro-Latino artists that you can purchase.