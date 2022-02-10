© 2021 KALW
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Dan Chan

Published February 10, 2022 at 7:44 AM PST
Courtesy of Dan Chan
Dan Chan

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with magician Dan Chan. He’s also known as the “Millionaire's Mentalist” and performs in the Bay Area and internationally.

Super Family Sunday
Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo
February 13th
From 8:30-10 in the morning, the museum is open exclusively to families who have kids with disabilities. Activities range from hands-on encounters with animals from the Junior Museum & Zoo to investigating solar electricity to exploring bubbles. Educators designed Super Family Sunday to address the lack of quality science learning for children with disabilities.

Secret Magic Garage
It’s an exclusive workshop where Bay Area magicians come together and work on their craft. Non-magicians attend only when invited as their plus one by a magician. According to the Chronicle, Secret Magic Garage founder Will Chandler recommends looking up the Bay Area chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians or your local magic shop.

Magic of Sunnyvale and Wine Stroll
Sunnyvale Downtown
May 7th
This event is returning after a 2 year hiatus. Stroll through downtown Sunnyvale while local magicians entertain you. Wine lovers can get some sips from local wineries. It’s a great pre-Mother’s Day outing. Visit the Sunnyvale Downtown website for updates.

Visit his website for booking inquiries.

Sights & Sounds
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
