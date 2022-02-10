Sights and Sounds: Dan Chan

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with magician Dan Chan. He’s also known as the “Millionaire's Mentalist” and performs in the Bay Area and internationally.

Super Family Sunday

Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo

February 13th

From 8:30-10 in the morning, the museum is open exclusively to families who have kids with disabilities. Activities range from hands-on encounters with animals from the Junior Museum & Zoo to investigating solar electricity to exploring bubbles. Educators designed Super Family Sunday to address the lack of quality science learning for children with disabilities.

Secret Magic Garage

It’s an exclusive workshop where Bay Area magicians come together and work on their craft. Non-magicians attend only when invited as their plus one by a magician. According to the Chronicle, Secret Magic Garage founder Will Chandler recommends looking up the Bay Area chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians or your local magic shop.

Magic of Sunnyvale and Wine Stroll

Sunnyvale Downtown

May 7th

This event is returning after a 2 year hiatus. Stroll through downtown Sunnyvale while local magicians entertain you. Wine lovers can get some sips from local wineries. It’s a great pre-Mother’s Day outing. Visit the Sunnyvale Downtown website for updates.