Sights and Sounds: Wonder Dave

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comedian Wonder Dave. He’s co-host of the “Mental Health Comedy Hour.”

Black Love

Strut

This series uplifts black queer voices by spotlighting singers, poets, and artists. Na’amen Tilahun and Beatrice L. Thomas aka Black Benatar created the series back in 2016. Beatrice Thomas has been on KALW. They wanted to bring some black queer love to the Castro. Strut is a health and wellness center in the Castro.

Open Mic

Nomadic Press

Every Friday

These kinds of spaces are great for people to connect across different locations. All are welcome and it’s hosted by Nazelah Jamison. A sort of community building, but virtually. They also give artists and writers a platform to showcase their work. Up to thirty people participate and have three minutes to read their pieces.

Blankets and Wine Comedy

Golden Gate Park

Every Saturday

We all know how chilly San Francisco can get, so bring a blanket to keep you warm. If that doesn’t do the trick then maybe the wine will help out. This event is brought to you by comedians Jide Okonkwo & Chloe Matonis. Meetup is near the Polo Field bleachers. Outside, wine, laughter and it’s FREE.