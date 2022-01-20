Sights and Sounds: Justin Katz and Mike Gaines

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Edwardian Ball producers Justin Katz and Mike Gaines. The 21st Edwardian Ball has been postponed due to COVID, but that gives you more time to get your costume together.

Alfred Hitchcock’s San Francisco

Huntington Park

Every Sunday

Hitchcock loved the city, and filmed here in 1939. One of the films set here was Vertigo. See the landmarks Hitchcock shot and find out how he used the city’s unique look to create his signature style of paranoia and eeriness. Discover why San Francisco was one of Hitchcock’s favorite cities.

“The City Canvas: A Paint with Void Retrospective!”

Pier 70

January 22nd & 23rd, 27th-30th

Celebrate the art and artists that transformed the city into a canvas during the 2020 shut down. You may recall there were beautiful works throughout the city on boarded up storefronts. See some of those murals at this event. There will also be food and a market.

Entwined

Golden Gate Park’s Peacock Meadow

On display till February 1st

This whimsical experience lets visitors explore glowing fantasy land in the park. QR codes placed within the installation allow the public to create custom lighting patterns. Also, an audio system plays low-level ambient music to provide a connection between art, nature, and the mind. This is great for those missing Christmas lights.