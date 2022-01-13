Sights and Sounds: Autumn Adamme

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with corset designer Autumn Adamme. She’ll host an Edwardian Ball styling party at her store Dark Garden in San Francisco on Sunday, January 16th.

Kat Robichaud’s “Misfit Cabaret”

Alcazar Theater

Selected dates February 11th-19th

This variety show features burlesque, magic, and drag, all tied together by Kat’s original songs. Her next theme-night coming up in February is Space Oddity. Travel with Kat through space and time as she covers sci-fi favorites. Kat Robichaud was a contestant on the Voice season 5.

Steve Lucky and the Rhumba Bums

YouTube

Every Saturday

The jazz, blues and swing band has been entertaining audiences in the Bay and around the world since 1993. They’ve appeared on CNN’s “Showbiz,” PBS’ “CD Highway,” and Good Morning America. Along with Steve Lucky, the band is made of Scott Petersen, Matt Cowan and Doug Rowan on saxophones, drummer Fishler, bassist Lukas Vesely, and singer Miss Carmen Getit.

Hubba Hubba Revue

DNA Lounge

Every Monday

It’s a fast-paced explosion of energy that mixes comedy, circus, and classic strip tease. Hubba Hubba Revue is an alternative to the usual Bay Area bar and nightclub life. It has been voted to be in the Top 10 burlesque shows in the US and Best Burlesque in San Francisco.

Check out Autumn's corsets at her store Dark Garden in San Francisco.