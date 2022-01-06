Sights and Sounds: Eli Wirtschafter

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with KALW’s Eli Wirtschafter. He’s the program director of Uncuffed, KALW’s training program and award-winning podcast made by people in California prisons.

Anaïs Mitchell

UC Theater

January 28th

The folk singer’s Broadway smash “Hadestown” won eight awards, including Best Musical, at the 2019 Tony Awards. Her self-titled album is due to be released on January 28th. She’ll be joined on stage with folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman.

“Babes in Ho-lland”

Ashby Stage

January 20th to February 6th

The play takes place in 1996, and is about two Black college students in Pittsburgh bonding over their love for R&B girl groups. They create their own safe space of self-discovery and music in a predominantly white college. However, the stress of love, finances, and lack of privacy might be too much for them to overcome. The show will also be available to stream on January 27th and February 3rd.

Mission Muralismo Audio Zine

Local writers Olivia Peña and Josiah Luis Alderete take listeners on an audio stroll through the Mission District. They talk about the murals found in the neighborhood and the artists involved in their creation. It’s part of a larger project created by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It’ll include a video documentary and a digital archive of the murals. Josiah Luis is an alum of our KALW Audio Academy.

Listen to Uncuffed on your favorite podcast platform.