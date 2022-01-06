© 2021 KALW
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Eli Wirtschafter

Published January 6, 2022 at 4:44 AM PST
Eli Wirtschafter teaching at Solano State Prison
Eli Wirtschafter teaching at Solano State Prison

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with KALW’s Eli Wirtschafter. He’s the program director of Uncuffed, KALW’s training program and award-winning podcast made by people in California prisons.

Anaïs Mitchell
UC Theater
January 28th
The folk singer’s Broadway smash “Hadestown” won eight awards, including Best Musical, at the 2019 Tony Awards. Her self-titled album is due to be released on January 28th. She’ll be joined on stage with folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman.

“Babes in Ho-lland”
Ashby Stage
January 20th to February 6th
The play takes place in 1996, and is about two Black college students in Pittsburgh bonding over their love for R&B girl groups. They create their own safe space of self-discovery and music in a predominantly white college. However, the stress of love, finances, and lack of privacy might be too much for them to overcome. The show will also be available to stream on January 27th and February 3rd.

Mission Muralismo Audio Zine
Local writers Olivia Peña and Josiah Luis Alderete take listeners on an audio stroll through the Mission District. They talk about the murals found in the neighborhood and the artists involved in their creation. It’s part of a larger project created by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It’ll include a video documentary and a digital archive of the murals. Josiah Luis is an alum of our KALW Audio Academy.

Listen to Uncuffed on your favorite podcast platform.

Sights & Sounds
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
