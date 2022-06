While everyone wants to move on from COVID-19, but professor of epidemiology at Michigan University Bhramar Mukherjee says that the future depends on what we learn from the past.

You can listen to the complete interview with Prof. Bhramar Mukherjee on the Sandip Roy Show at https://indianexpress.com/audio/the-sandip-roy-show/estimating-indias-real-covid-death-toll-with-dr-bhramar-mukherjee/7917954/