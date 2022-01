When the Sex and City reboot “Just Like That” chose to go multi-culti Indian, they decided to make it a Diwali episode and have Sarah Jessica Parker in a resplendent sari.

Except it wasn’t a sari at all. It was an entirely different Indian outfit called a lehenga. Sandip Roy says it’s like trying to pass off a fisherman’s beret as a cowboy Stetson. Or peanut butter as hummus.