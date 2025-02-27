Black, queer and Christian

Religious communities are rarely safe havens for LGBTQ+ people. Canonical texts are often contorted by extremists to justify homophobia, expulsion and worse. And yet, for many queer people, religion is at the center of their lives and identities.

Last week, we shared stories about queer Muslims and Jews. Today, we’re focusing on two trailblazing Black queer Christians who fought fiercely for the right to be both queer and Christian.

In this hour:

