Queer Power Hour
Black, queer and Christian

By David Boyer
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:03 PM PST

Religious communities are rarely safe havens for LGBTQ+ people. Canonical texts are often contorted by extremists to justify homophobia, expulsion and worse. And yet, for many queer people, religion is at the center of their lives and identities.

Last week, we shared stories about queer Muslims and Jews. Today, we’re focusing on two trailblazing Black queer Christians who fought fiercely for the right to be both queer and Christian.

In this hour:

  • Eric Marcus from Making Gay History shares a piece about Reverend Carolyn Mobley-Bowie.

  • Eric Jansen from Out in the Bay shares a story about Reverend Pauli Murray, a civil rights activist and the first Black person perceived as a woman to be ordained an Episcopal priest.
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
