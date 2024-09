This episode: We profile a trio of queer Asian-American comics at different points in their careers.

We begin with comic legend Margaret Cho, who was born and raised here in San Francisco, and has been breaking ground for Asian-American comics since her All-American Girl sitcom debuted in 1994. Later in the hour, we’ll hear from Joel Kim Booster, the breakout star of Fire Island and Loot, as well as the up-and-coming trans comedian Nina Nguyen.