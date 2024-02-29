Lawyers: Martin Jenkins and Wendell Sayers [re-air]
In honor of Black History Month, we're sharing one of our favorite episodes from the first season of the Queer Power Hour.
Meet two men born 50 years apart. Both Black. Both gay. Both lawyers.
- Out in the Bay’s Eric Jansen sits down with Martin Jenkins, the first openly gay justice to join California’s Supreme Court.
- Then Making Gay History’s Eric Marcus shares a conversation with Wendell Sayers, who risked his legal career to join a gay discussion group in 1950.