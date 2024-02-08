Black gay pioneers overlooked by history: Bayard Rustin and Marlon Riggs

This week, we are sharing stories about two Black gay men who have been overlooked by history: Bayard Rustin and Marlon Riggs.



Until recently, most people had never heard of Bayard Rustin, who was instrumental in organizing both the March on Washington and the Freedom Rides. Now, he is the subject of an Academy-award nominated film. The piece featured on this show originally aired on State of Re:Union with Al Letson in 2016.



in 2016. Documentary pioneer Marlon Riggs created films like Tongues Untied that continue to shape how Black people — and Black gay men in particular — are portrayed on screen. This Terry Gross interview aired on Fresh Air nearly 30 years ago at the time of Riggs' death due to complications from AIDS.