Queer Power Hour
Queering Thanksgiving (and the family)

By David Boyer
Published November 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM PST

Nothing says “queer holidays” like drag, friends, and a coming out story. And, as luck should have it, that’s what we’re serving up on the Queer Power Hour.

On this episode:

  • Stereotypes podcast introduces us to Elizabeth Carter: a Black, queer, mother raising her son among the Bay Area's LGBTQ community. Attending drag events has been their family tradition for years. And when politicians began trying to pass drag bans around the country, she responded to hate with humor and authenticity by staging a show about drag queens set in Florida.
  • We hear a pair of stories from Within Good Reason about Friendsgiving and the queering of Thanksgiving
  • Plus a couple of Thanksgiving stories from Storycorps
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
