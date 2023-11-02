© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

It's complicated: queers and the military

By David Boyer
Published November 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT
American flag and pride flag

More than a decade ago, the military’s homophobic Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy ended — clearing the way for queer people to serve openly in the US armed forces.

As Veterans Day approaches, we'll consider the long and complicated relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and the military.

On this episode of the Queer Power Hour:

  • Eric Marcus from Making Gay History revisits an interview with Perry Watkins, who thought his homosexuality would disqualify him from being drafted. It did not — at last not until he was forced out after 15 years in the Air Force.
  • Eric Jansen from Out in the Bay shares an interview with author Lauren Hough, who has written about how the Dont Ask Dont Tell policy impacted her life in and out of the the Air Force
  • A series of queer shorts from StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative
Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQHistory
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer
PREVIOUS EPISODES
Load More