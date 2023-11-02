It's complicated: queers and the military
More than a decade ago, the military’s homophobic Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy ended — clearing the way for queer people to serve openly in the US armed forces.
As Veterans Day approaches, we'll consider the long and complicated relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and the military.
On this episode of the Queer Power Hour:
- Eric Marcus from Making Gay History revisits an interview with Perry Watkins, who thought his homosexuality would disqualify him from being drafted. It did not — at last not until he was forced out after 15 years in the Air Force.
- Eric Jansen from Out in the Bay shares an interview with author Lauren Hough, who has written about how the Dont Ask Dont Tell policy impacted her life in and out of the the Air Force
- A series of queer shorts from StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative