Race & Identity
Queer Power Hour

Bayard Rustin and Pamela Sneed

By David Boyer
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT
This week, the Queer Power Hour is focussing on queer Black activists and changemakers, people who have used their voice to draw attention to system racism and inequalities.

Just a heads-up: this episode of the Queer Power Hour includes an interview from Making Gay History with black civil rights leader Bayard Rustin from 1986. Rustin quotes a white woman using the n-word in its entirety. We have decided not to bleep it out since that word in that encounter motivated Rustin to come out as a gay man.

  • Also in this episode: Eric Jansen from Out in the Bay talks with Pamela Snead, who uses her poetry and prose to “speak the unspeakable” and help others heal.
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
