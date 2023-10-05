6 pm: 25 years since Matthew Shepard - where are we now?

25 years ago this month, a gay college student was savagely beaten, tied to a fence post, and left outside on a cold night near Laramie, Wyoming. Matthew Shepard died in a hospital five days later. His murder shocked the world.

Through his mother Judy's efforts, sexual orientation and gender identity were added to federal hate crimes laws in 2009. Yet now we’re seeing more attacks against queer people, especially transgender people of color and drag performers.

Out in the Bay founder Eric Jansen hosts KALW's Queer Power Hour this evening for a live call-in discussion about the ups and downs since Matthew’s murder and what we can do now to protect civil rights and safety for LGBTQ people.

Join us at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, on KALW, 91.7 FM SF Bay Area and streaming live at KALW.org.

We’ll speak with experts from national and state organizations and - we hope - with you! We’ll invite your calls and would love to hear from you. (The call-in number is 415-841-4134, but don't call before we give the number on-air)

After the broadcast, we'll post the hour on KALW.org and on OutintheBay.org. Look for it starting Friday.

Meanwhile, to honor Matthew and Judy Shepard, we have re-posted our 2009 conversation with Judy. It was among Out in the Bay's most emotionally challenging and inspiring interviews ever. We encourage you to hear her story.

