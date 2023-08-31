© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour

Sins of the past and present

By David Boyer
Published August 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT

This week, we are confronting the sins of the past and present in this country.

  • Eric Marcus from Making Gay History shares a conversation with Morris Foote who similarly fled the place he called home nearly 70 years ago.
  • Eric Jansen from Out in the Bay shares his conversation with Judy Shepard, who has been a tireless champion of anti-hate crime legislation since her gay son Mathew was murdered 25 years ago.
  • Chris Beale from the Stereotypes podcast chats with the queer dad of a non-binary teen in Florida. He wants to escape the hostile environment of his town and find a more accepting environment for his family.
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
