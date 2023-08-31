Sins of the past and present
This week, we are confronting the sins of the past and present in this country.
- Eric Marcus from Making Gay History shares a conversation with Morris Foote who similarly fled the place he called home nearly 70 years ago.
- Eric Jansen from Out in the Bay shares his conversation with Judy Shepard, who has been a tireless champion of anti-hate crime legislation since her gay son Mathew was murdered 25 years ago.
- Chris Beale from the Stereotypes podcast chats with the queer dad of a non-binary teen in Florida. He wants to escape the hostile environment of his town and find a more accepting environment for his family.