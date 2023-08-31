This week, we are confronting the sins of the past and present in this country.



Eric Marcus from Making Gay History shares a conversation with Morris Foote who similarly fled the place he called home nearly 70 years ago.



Eric Jansen from Out in the Bay shares his conversation with Judy Shepard, who has been a tireless champion of anti-hate crime legislation since her gay son Mathew was murdered 25 years ago.



Chris Beale from the Stereotypes podcast chats with the queer dad of a non-binary teen in Florida. He wants to escape the hostile environment of his town and find a more accepting environment for his family.