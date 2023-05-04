© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
QPH Graphic.png
Queer Power Hour

Authors: Dwayne Ratleff and Randy Boyd

By David Boyer
Published May 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM PDT
QPH 050423 Dwayne Ratleff Randy Boyd.png

This week, on the Queer Power Hour, we hear the very different stories of two men whose biographies are quite similar: Both are black, gay, HIV+, novelists born three years apart.

David Boyer
David Boyer is the managing editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time. Past seasons focussed on an intersection in the middle of San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, an intersection in the middle of Google’s Mountain View campus and conceptual intersections at 2019’s Burning Man.
