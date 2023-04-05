Love: Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin

This week, we remember the lives of three Bay Area icons: Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin — and drag legend Heklina, who passed away earlier this week.

First, we share an excerpt from Eric Jansen's interview with Heklina that aired on Out in the Bay in 2013.

Then we honor the love and activism of lesbian pioneers Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, who co-founded the first lesbian organization in the United States in 1955.

