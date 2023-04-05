© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour

Love: Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin

By David Boyer
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:03 PM PDT
QPH 20230406 Heklina Phyllis Lyon Del Martin.png

This week, we remember the lives of three Bay Area icons: Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin — and drag legend Heklina, who passed away earlier this week.

First, we share an excerpt from Eric Jansen's interview with Heklina that aired on Out in the Bay in 2013.

Then we honor the love and activism of lesbian pioneers Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, who co-founded the first lesbian organization in the United States in 1955.

  • Making Gay History revisits an interview with the couple from 1989.
  • To mark the 3rd anniversary of Phyllis’s passing, we share a piece from Crosscurrents contributor Evan Roberts about the friends who cared for the lesbian icon in her final years.
David Boyer
David Boyer is the managing editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time. Past seasons focussed on an intersection in the middle of San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, an intersection in the middle of Google’s Mountain View campus and conceptual intersections at 2019’s Burning Man.
