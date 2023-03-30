© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
QPH Graphic.png
Queer Power Hour

Compassion: Sara Boesser and Rev. Jim Mitulski

Published March 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM PDT
Sara Boesser and Rev. Jim Mitulski

This week, we’re looking back at how two community activists — 2000 miles apart — responded to the AIDS crisis with compassionate care.

Out in the Bay talks with Rev. Jim Mitulski a.k.a. the ‘Marijuana Minister,’ who risked imprisonment by dispensing marijuana to sick congregants before it was legal in San Francisco.

Making Gay History revisits an interview with Sara Boesser. Like many lesbians, Sara helped care for gay men during the AIDS epidemic, and worked to educate her community in Juneau, Alaska. 

