Drag: Les-Lee and Betty Fresas

This week on the Queer Power Hour: We’re sharing the stories of two drag queens who performed more than 70 years apart in San Francisco. Making Gay History shares an interview with female impersonator John Falk Tomkinson, aka Les-Lee, who worked at the legendary drag venue Finocchio’s in the 1950s. Then, Out in the Bay contributor Christopher Beale shares an episode of his podcast Stereotypes about Betty Fresas, whose journey has taken them from the US/Mexico Border to the stages of the Bay Area.