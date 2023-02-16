© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
QPH Graphic.png
Queer Power Hour

Drag: Les-Lee and Betty Fresas

Published February 16, 2023 at 9:26 PM PST
QPH 20230216 Betty Fresas and Les-Lee
Collage: David Boyer
/
Two drag queens who performed in San Francisco...70 years apart

This week on the Queer Power Hour: We’re sharing the stories of two drag queens who performed more than 70 years apart in San Francisco. Making Gay History shares an interview with female impersonator John Falk Tomkinson, aka Les-Lee, who worked at the legendary drag venue Finocchio’s in the 1950s. Then, Out in the Bay contributor Christopher Beale shares an episode of his podcast Stereotypes about Betty Fresas, whose journey has taken them from the US/Mexico Border to the stages of the Bay Area.

Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQdragOut in the Bay