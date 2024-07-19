© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Who Speaks For You?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published July 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

What should we make of the self-appointed spokesperson?

People often speak on behalf of others, like the concerned citizen who stands up for their neighbors at a city council meeting, or the activist who defends the rights of an oppressed group. Some of these spokespeople are elected, and some volunteer, but others simply get drafted into the role. What gives someone the right to speak on behalf of others? What responsibilities do they take on when they do? And how should the rest of us respond to what they say? Josh and Ray speak for themselves with their Stanford colleague Wendy Salkin, author of Speaking for Others: The Ethics of Informal Political Representation. Sunday, July 21 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk philosophyRace & Ethnicity
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
