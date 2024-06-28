© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Daniel Dennett Retrospective

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

A look at one of the most well-known American philosophers, who passed away earlier this year.

In April we lost one of the greatest American philosophers of our time—Daniel Dennett. Known for his brilliant mind and controversial views, his contributions to philosophy include topics like consciousness, AI, evolution, atheism, intentions, free will and moral responsibility. In this special episode remembering the life and work of Dennett, we’ll listen to some of his past conversations with John and Ken on the program, and Josh and Ray will talk to Jenann Ismael, Prof of Philosophy from Johns Hopkins University, and author of How Physics Makes Us Free. Sunday, June 30 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
