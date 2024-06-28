Daniel Dennett Retrospective

In April we lost one of the greatest American philosophers of our time—Daniel Dennett. Known for his brilliant mind and controversial views, his contributions to philosophy include topics like consciousness, AI, evolution, atheism, intentions, free will and moral responsibility. In this special episode remembering the life and work of Dennett, we’ll listen to some of his past conversations with John and Ken on the program, and Josh and Ray will talk to Jenann Ismael, Prof of Philosophy from Johns Hopkins University, and author of How Physics Makes Us Free. Sunday, June 30 at 11 am.

