Summer Reading List

Looking for some deep dives into pop culture this summer? Josh and Ray talk to Sandra Laugier from the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, author of TV-Philosophy in Action: The Ethics and Politics of TV Series, and Nathaniel Goldberg from Washington & Lee University, co-author of Revising Reality: How Sequels, Remakes, Retcons, and Rejects Explain the World. And they get recommendations for philosophical science fiction from Sara Uckelman of Durham University, philosopher of language by day and writer of speculative fiction by night. Sunday, June 9 at 11 am.

