Philosophy Talk
Summer Reading List

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

This summer, how about a philosophical take on popular culture?

Looking for some deep dives into pop culture this summer? Josh and Ray talk to Sandra Laugier from the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, author of TV-Philosophy in Action: The Ethics and Politics of TV Series, and Nathaniel Goldberg from Washington & Lee University, co-author of Revising Reality: How Sequels, Remakes, Retcons, and Rejects Explain the World. And they get recommendations for philosophical science fiction from Sara Uckelman of Durham University, philosopher of language by day and writer of speculative fiction by night. Sunday, June 9 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
