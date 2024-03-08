The 2024 Dionysus Awards
What movies of the past year challenged your assumptions and made you think about things in new ways?
Beat the Oscars hype as Josh and guest co-host Jeremy Sabol present the annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking movies of the last year, including:
- Most Moving Film (or TV show!) about Difficult Choices
- Most Disturbing Exploration of a Female Criminal Who Thinks She May Be Innocent
- Best Film about Social Justice that Wonders What Makes a Good Film about Social Justice
Sunday, March 10 at 11 am.