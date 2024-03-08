© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

The 2024 Dionysus Awards

By Devon Strolovitch
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST

What movies of the past year challenged your assumptions and made you think about things in new ways?

Beat the Oscars hype as Josh and guest co-host Jeremy Sabol present the annual Dionysus Awards for the most thought-provoking movies of the last year, including:

  • Most Moving Film (or TV show!) about Difficult Choices
  • Most Disturbing Exploration of a Female Criminal Who Thinks She May Be Innocent
  • Best Film about Social Justice that Wonders What Makes a Good Film about Social Justice

Sunday, March 10 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophy
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch