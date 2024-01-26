20th Anniversary Quiz Night

Philosophy Talk debuted on August 20, 2003 with a live pilot on KALW and began broadcasting weekly in January 2004. To celebrate two decades on the air, last November they held a Quiz Night at KALW's popup space in downtown San Francisco. Longtime listeners and first-time fans joined Director of Research Laura Maguire as she ran eight teams through the gauntlet of a philosophical pub quiz. In this special 20th anniversary episode, Josh and Ray (who participated in the quiz as regular contestants) welcome back host emeritus John Perry to take the quiz along with you, the listener. Sunday, January 28 at 11 am.

