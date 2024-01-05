© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

Simone de Beauvoir

By Devon Strolovitch
Published January 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST

The French feminist philosopher was born January 9, 1908.

Simone de Beauvoir is often cast as only a novelist or a mere echo of Jean-Paul Sartre. But she authored many philosophical texts beyond The Second Sex, and the letters between her and Sartre reveal that both were equally concerned with existentialist questions of radical ontological freedom, the issue of self-deception, and the dynamics of desire. This episode explores the evolution of de Beauvoir's existential-ethical thinking. In what sense did she find that we are all radically free? Are we always to blame for our self-deception or can social institutions be at fault? In this vintage episode, John and Ken welcome Shannon Mussett from Utah Valley University, co-editor of Beauvoir and Western Thought from Plato to Butler. Sunday, January 7 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk philosophywomen's issues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
