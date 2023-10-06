© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Can Architecture Be Political?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

How can a building express a political viewpoint?

It’s common to judge a piece of architecture based on its functional and aesthetic values, and how the two might complement or compete with one other. It’s less common to judge architecture based on its political values. But can’t a building’s design also express a political viewpoint? Why are different styles of architecture associated with different ideologies? And can a historical edifice's social purpose change over time? Josh and Ray build a foundation with Vladimir Kulić from Iowa State University, editor of Toward a Concrete Utopia: Architecture in Yugoslavia, 1948–1980. Sunday, October 8 at 11 am.

This episode is generously sponsored by the Stanford Global Studies program.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
