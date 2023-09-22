© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

What Is Masculinity?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

Ideals of manhood differ across times and cultures—why think there’s any one thing it means to be a man?

Strong, in control, and stoic—these are traits of the ideal masculine man. Men who fail to conform to this ideal are often penalized, particularly if they are men of color, queer men, working-class men, or men with disabilities. So how do we create different visions of masculinity that make room for all kinds of men? Should we abandon the idea of masculinity altogether, or would that be throwing out the baby with the bathwater? What kind of ideals of masculinity will bring us closer to gender justice in the 21st century? The Philosophers man their mics with Robin Dembroff from Yale University, author of Real Men on Top: How Patriarchy Weaponizes Gender (forthcoming). Sunday 3/21 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
