Democracy By Numbers

Despite adhering to the principle of "one person, one vote," elections in the US are often highly contentious—presidents can be elected after losing the popular vote, there is widespread gerrymandering and voter purging, and not everyone has equal representation in the Senate. So what can we do to make elections more fair? And how do we decide what counts as fair in the first place? Is there some test or algorithm we can use to determine equal representation? Josh and Ray watch the polls with Moon Duchin from Tufts University, editor of Political Geometry: Rethinking Redistricting in the US with Math, Law, and Everything In Between. Sunday, November 1 at 11 am.

