Summer Reading List 2023
What new books should thoughtful people be reading this summer?
Josh and Ray talk to the authors and editors of new and recent books as they compile their annual Summer Reading List:
- Michael Schur, creator of The Good Place and author of How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question
- Lori Gruen, Professor of Philosophy at Wesleyan University and co-editor of The Good It Promises, The Harm It Does: Critical Essays on Effective Altruism
- Gabriella Safran, Profoessor of Slavic Languages and Literatures at Stanford University and author of Recording Russia: Trying to Listen in the Nineteenth Century
Sunday, June 25 at 11 am.