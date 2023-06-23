© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Entertainment
Philosophy Talk

Summer Reading List 2023

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

What new books should thoughtful people be reading this summer?

Josh and Ray talk to the authors and editors of new and recent books as they compile their annual Summer Reading List:

  • Michael Schur, creator of The Good Place and author of How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question
  • Lori Gruen, Professor of Philosophy at Wesleyan University and co-editor of The Good It Promises, The Harm It Does: Critical Essays on Effective Altruism
  • Gabriella Safran, Profoessor of Slavic Languages and Literatures at Stanford University and author of Recording Russia: Trying to Listen in the Nineteenth Century

Sunday, June 25 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
