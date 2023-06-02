© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Science & Technology
Philosophy Talk

Minds and Matter

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

What can the lives of animals teach us about consciousness and the mind?

When we look at the diversity of animals found in the world, from deep sea to land and air, we find a vast number of species that seem to possess consciousness. Is there something all these species have in common? Are neurons and ganglia required, or can evolution generate consciousness in different ways? What can the study of evolutionary biology tell us about the nature of the mind? Josh and Ray sail away with Peter Godfrey-Smith from the University of Sydney, author of Metazoa: Animal Life and the Birth of the Mind. Sunday 6/04 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophyconsciousnessbrainMindanimals
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
