Philosophy usually suggests a striving for rationality and objectivity. But the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard advocated subjectivity and the leap of faith—his conception of how an individual would believe in God or act in love. Kierkegaard, whose best-known work is Fear and Trembling, is often considered the father of Existentialism. John and Ken explore the life and thought of this passionate philosopher in this vintage episode with Lanier Anderson from Stanford University. Sunday, May 7 at 11 am.

