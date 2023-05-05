© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Kierkegaard

By Devon Strolovitch
Published May 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Kierkegaard.png

The Danish philosopher was born May 5, 1813.

Philosophy usually suggests a striving for rationality and objectivity. But the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard advocated subjectivity and the leap of faith—his conception of how an individual would believe in God or act in love. Kierkegaard, whose best-known work is Fear and Trembling, is often considered the father of Existentialism. John and Ken explore the life and thought of this passionate philosopher in this vintage episode with Lanier Anderson from Stanford University. Sunday, May 7 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
