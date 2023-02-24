© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Montaigne and the Art of the Essay

By Devon Strolovitch
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Title page of Montaigne's "Essays" in English

How did Michel de Montaigne (born February 28, 1533) invent a new way to do philosophy?

French thinker Michel de Montaigne invented a whole new genre in which to do philosophy: the essay. But in his use of that form, Montaigne repeatedly digresses and contradicts himself. So why did he think the essay was a good medium for philosophy? What impact did Montaigne’s invention have on his own philosophical work, and on the centuries of thought that followed? Are there particular forms of writing that help us live a more philosophical life? The philosophers live their best life with Cécile Alduy from Stanford University, author of The Politics of Love: Poetics and Genesis of the "Amours" in Renaissance France (1549-1560). Sunday, February 26 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
