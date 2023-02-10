The Philosophical Legacy of Darwin

More than a century and a half after On the Origin of Species, Charles Darwin's theory of evolution continues to shape our thinking, not only in biology, but also in psychology, economics, and all other attempts to understand human beings including philosophy. In this vintage episode recorded for his bicentennial, John and Ken delve into Darwin's theory and its implications for philosophy with Daniel Dennett of Tufts University, author of Darwin's Dangerous Idea: Evolution and the Meanings of Life. Sunday, February 12 at 11 am.