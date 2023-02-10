© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

The Philosophical Legacy of Darwin

By Devon Strolovitch
Published February 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Charles Darwin (b. February 12, 1809) fundamentally changed our understanding of human life—for better or for worse?

More than a century and a half after On the Origin of Species, Charles Darwin's theory of evolution continues to shape our thinking, not only in biology, but also in psychology, economics, and all other attempts to understand human beings including philosophy. In this vintage episode recorded for his bicentennial, John and Ken delve into Darwin's theory and its implications for philosophy with Daniel Dennett of Tufts University, author of Darwin's Dangerous Idea: Evolution and the Meanings of Life. Sunday, February 12 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
