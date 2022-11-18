Covid Conundrums and Moral Dilemmas

In the spring of 2020 the world changed radically, and we all had to adjust our lifestyles to stop the spread of Covid-19. Those working on the frontlines took on great personal risk while the rest of us wee required to socially distance. But even if you followed all the guidelines, you may still have faced moral dilemmas. Is it ethical to order non-essential goods online, putting low wage workers at risk for your own comfort? What should you do if your roommates refuse to follow the rules, putting your health in danger? And if social distancing means thousands will die alone of non-Covid related diseases, has it gone too far? Jon and Ray put your Covid-related conundrums to Karen Stohr from the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University, author of Minding the Gap: Moral Ideals and Moral Improvement. Sunday, November 20 at 11 am.

