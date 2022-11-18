© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Covid Conundrums and Moral Dilemmas

Published November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
What ethical dilemmas have people faced in their daily lives related to the Covid-19 pandemic?

In the spring of 2020 the world changed radically, and we all had to adjust our lifestyles to stop the spread of Covid-19. Those working on the frontlines took on great personal risk while the rest of us wee required to socially distance. But even if you followed all the guidelines, you may still have faced moral dilemmas. Is it ethical to order non-essential goods online, putting low wage workers at risk for your own comfort? What should you do if your roommates refuse to follow the rules, putting your health in danger? And if social distancing means thousands will die alone of non-Covid related diseases, has it gone too far? Jon and Ray put your Covid-related conundrums to Karen Stohr from the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University, author of Minding the Gap: Moral Ideals and Moral Improvement. Sunday, November 20 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
