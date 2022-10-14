© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Liberty and Justice for Who?

Published October 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
How could a nominally pro-freedom philosophy be used to deprive people around the world of the right to self-government?

Many democracies are founded on the ideals of 18th- and 19th-Century British Liberalism: the idea that human beings deserve the right to self-government because we are born free, equal, and capable of rationality. Yet Liberalism was used to justify colonialism, which deprived people around the world of the right to govern themselves. How could a political philosophy that claims to be pro-freedom be used to take freedom away from so many people? Was Liberalism misunderstood, or were its moral flaws built-in from the beginning? How can we design a political philosophy that liberates everyone, not just the citizens of a few wealthy and powerful nations? Josh and Ray talk liberally with Uday Singh Mehta from the CUNY Graduate Center, author of Liberalism and Empire: A Study in Nineteenth-Century British Liberal Thought. Sunday, October 16 at 11 am.

